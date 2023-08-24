Q2 2023 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stine Klund - Sats ASA - Finance & IR Manager



Hi, and welcome to our Q2 Q&A. We will jump straight into the Q&A after a short introduction by Sondre.



Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Yes. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us on this Q&A after our second quarter presentation. As we stated in the presentation this morning, we will not do a presentation in this Q&A. We will focus on your questions. But just hopefully just take one minute and begin with on the highlights from the presentations, basically summarizing our messages today.



We're looking at in the second quarter this year, it's a revenue growth of 12% and then 13% first half year, currency adjusted. This is the main, driven both by increased number of members and increased yield from the members. It's also been important for us to have tight cost control, mitigating the inflationary pressure. As some of you might remember, we addressed the cost base second half of last year, which has now relieved the effect on cost, and we have continued to have cost control then throughout