Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Cecilie Elde
Sats ASA - CFO
* Sondre Gravir
Sats ASA - CEO
Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the SATS Q3 2023 presentation. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS. And together with me here today, we have Cecilie Elde, our CFO. We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:00 today to allow those of you who follow this presentation some more time to look into the report and numbers. It's worth noting that this will be a pure Q&A session without any further presentation. You will find a link to this Q&A session in the invitation to this presentation, both at NewsWeb and at satsgroup.com.
In SATS, we are strongly dedicated to deliver on our vision of making people healthier and happier. This is what we do every hour every day of the year. We are improving people's and public health. And only so far this morning, 15,129 members have entered into the doors in our
Q3 2023 Sats ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
