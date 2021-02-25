Q4 2020 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ricardo GarcÃ­a - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice Chairman



Good morning. We have completed already, three years since the IPO of Salmones Camanchaca. And on the first two years, I have to confess I was very pleased to announce our fourth-quarter earnings report. Not this time, I have to confess also that I have mixed feelings with respect to 2020.



On the one hand, 2020 was an unprecedented year that challenged us from all sides. Our earnings were far from stronger and from our original expectations. In summary, a very poor unfavorable results.



However, on the other hand, we are coming out of this pandemic stronger, leaner, and very focused to catch up with the opportunities we see ahead of us. I'm confident we will be able to cover all necessary areas so that you can get a better understanding of what 2020 was about and that will help you generate your own expectation for 2021.



The pandemic context is unquestionably the key factor explaining our weak financial performance of the fourth quarter. Prices during the quarter were 27% down and the volumes sold was 35%,