NextCure Inc at Needham Healthcare Conference Transcript

Apr 15, 2020 / 06:10PM GMT

Gil Blum - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. It is my pleasure to introduce NextCure. NextCure is developing NC318, a Siglec-15 antibody that may be the next big thing in the field of immuno-oncology.



Timothy Mayer - NextCure, Inc. - COO



Great. Thank you, Gil. My name is Timothy Mayer and I am the Chief Operating Officer at NextCure. I would like to thank Needham for the invitation and the opportunity to present today and Gil for hosting this section.



This is our forward-looking statement. NextCure is focused on discovering and developing next-generation immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related or other immune-mediated diseases by restoring normal immune function.



I would like to start by presenting our recent highlights, which are summarized in the 3 Ps: pipeline, platform and people. Our lead program, NC318, is a novel humanized monoclonal antibody that recognizes Siglec-15, or S15 as we like to call it. We will come back to this, but we presented top-line Phase 1 data at the SITC conference last