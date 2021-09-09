Sep 09, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts. For this session, we have Michael Richman, CEO of NextCure. Welcome, Michael.



Michael S. Richman - NextCure, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Jeff.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



For those who may not be familiar with NextCure, can you provide an introduction?



Michael S. Richman - NextCure, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Sure. I'd be happy to. And first, I'd like to thank you, Jeff, and Morgan Stanley for the invitation for