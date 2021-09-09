Sep 09, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. For this session, we have Michael Richman, CEO of NextCure. Welcome, Michael.
Michael S. Richman - NextCure, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Jeff.
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
For those who may not be familiar with NextCure, can you provide an introduction?
Michael S. Richman - NextCure, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director
Sure. I'd be happy to. And first, I'd like to thank you, Jeff, and Morgan Stanley for the invitation for
Sep 09, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
