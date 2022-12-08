Dec 08, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentleman, the program is about to begin. Reminder that you can submit questions at any time via the ask questions tab on the webcast page. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Alec Stranahan.
Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Okay. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the end of day 2 of the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference, and thanks for joining the session with next cure. My name is Alex Stranahan. I'm Vice President and Senior Biotic analysts covering NextCure here at BofA. And I'm pleased to be joined by Michael Richman. President and Chief Executive Officer of NextCure. Michael, thanks for joining.
Michael S. Richman - NextCure, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Alec. Great to be here, and thanks for including us in this year's conference.
Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Great. Great. So I believe I believe Michael is
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT
