All right. We'll go ahead and get started. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the second day of The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. It's my pleasure to introduce NextCure.



NextCure is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomedicines to treat and restore the normal immune function. Here to tell us more about the company is Tim Mayer, COO.



Timothy Mayer - NextCure, Inc. - COO



Thanks, [Ren]. As Ren said, my name is Timothy Mayer, and I'm the Chief Operating Officer at NextCure. I would like to thank JMP Securities and, specifically, Ren for the invitation and the opportunity to present at today's life sciences conference. It's great to be with everyone, and I look forward to walking you through an update on NextCure and our approach to treating cancer.



So what is the NextCure opportunity? NextCure is focused on discovering and developing next-generation immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases by restoring normal immune function. We believe the NextCure opportunity is quite