Q3 2020 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Johan NordstrÃ¶m - Green Landscaping Group AB - CEO
Thank you very much, Athena, and welcome to our third-quarter of 2020 report. As mentioned, my name is Johan NordstrÃ¶m, and with me here today is our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. And then I suggest we dive into the report, so next slide, please.
Just some brief information about Green Landscaping. So, Green Landscaping today is the leading Nordic landscaping service provider. We are present in Sweden with 24 entities and in Norway with three entities. The way we operate in terms of our structure, it's a highly decentralized structure meaning that we are close to the customers on a local basis and we have a localized decision-making. We depend heavily on the decentralization idea.
We have a very diversified contract portfolio with multiyear contracts, which gets us, I would say, good visibility in terms of revenue and also profitability moving into the future. We have an active, I would say, M&A agenda and we have, so far this year, completed six acquisitions. So, I would say that we are growing quite nicely in terms
