Q2 2021 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO&Executive Director



Thank you. And once again, welcome to Green Landscaping and our second quarter audio conference. As mentioned, my name is Johan Nordstrom, and I'm the CEO of Green Landscaping. And together with me, as said, we also have Carl-Fredrik Meijer, who's our CFO.



So let's dive into the report and move on to Page 2, please. So overall, we are happy with the performance that we are reporting, and we deliver according to our expectations. And that means that sales came in at SEK 794 million compared to SEK 552 million previous year, and that amounts to a growth of almost 44%. Whereof, the organic part was 2.8%. EBITA amounted to SEK 65.1 million compared to SEK 46.5 million