Q3 2021 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Johan NordstrÃ¶m; and CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. Please begin the meeting.



Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO&Executive Director



Excellent, thank you. So once again, good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our third quarter report of this year. Once again, the introduction was already mentioned, but myself, Johan NordstrÃ¶m, and I'm -- together with me here today, we have Carl-Fredrik Meijer, our CFO. And we are quite pleased to present another strong report here where we can see a significant growth and increased profitability. So let's dive into the presentation. So next slide, please.



As mentioned, it was a strong quarter for us with a positive trend in both sales and profitability. In terms of sales, we came in at SEK 761 million versus SEK 551 million a year ago,