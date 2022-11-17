Q3 2022 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Thank you, and a warm welcome to everyone. And as usual, it's myself, Johan Nordstrom; together with our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer, who are presenting today. And we are pleased to report another strong quarter.



So let's turn into Page 2, please. And even though there are -- or there is some uncertainty in the market caused by high inflation, we have higher interest rates and we still are seeing some logistical challenges, this really shows the strength of our business model, and we believe we have a solid report.



So looking up on the revenue, we can see that we have a very strong growth where we're growing by 54% in the quarter. And that means that for the last 12 months