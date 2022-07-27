Q2 2022 Solutions 30 SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Gianbeppi Fortis - Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, and good evening, everybody. Thank you for being with us today for this conference call. I'm here with Amaury Boilot, our CFO, to present our 2022 second quarter revenues, and as usual, we will open the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.



Let's start with Slide #4. Solutions 30 returned to growth a quarter earlier than expected. In the second quarter of '22, Solutions 30 recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 221.7 million. That is up 2.7% compared with the same period in 2021 and stable on an organic basis.



I remind you that we are comparing Q2 2022 over a high comparison base as the successful lockdowns due to COVID had a global positive impact on Solutions 30