Full Year 2023 Solutions 30 SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

For this presentation, I'm with Amaury Boilot, Group Secretary General, and Jonathan Crauwels, our Group CFO.



First, let me remind you who we are. In 20 years, we grew from zero to more than EUR1 billion revenues and we had revenue growth every single year without exception for 20 years. To grow to this size, we only raised EUR1.5 million back in 2005, then we managed our cash carefully and financed our growth with our own cash flow. We believe that we can continue to do so in the future. We operate a network of 15,000 technicians across