Half Year 2019 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Myer Holdings Limited First Half Results Investor and Analyst Call, with Myer's Chief Executive Officer, John King; and Chief Financial Officer, Nigel Chadwick.



I'll now hand the call over to Mr. John King. Thank you. Please go ahead.



John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. My name is John King. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Myer; and I'm joined here today by Nigel Chadwick, Myer's Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call is being recorded.



Let me start by taking you through the agenda for today. I'll begin with a quick overview of the results and the Customer First Plan. I'll then hand over to Nigel, who'll provide you with more details on the financial results. I will then come back to you to provide further details on the progress of our Customer First Plan and some comments on current areas of focus. After that, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.

