Oct 30, 2019 / 03:30AM GMT
Garry Arthur Hounsell - Myer Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Myer Holdings Limited. My name is Garry Hounsell, and in accordance with the company's Constitution, as the company's Chairman, I am also chair of this meeting.
Before I go any further, I would like to acknowledge the custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, and I pay my respects to their elders past and present.
Ladies and gentlemen, the time indicated in the Notice of the Meeting has passed. And as there is a quorum present, I declare this meeting open.
The Notice of Meeting was mailed to shareholders on 30 September 2019 and extra copies were available at the registration desk, along with the annual report.
As is customary, with the approval of the room, I will take the Notice of the Meeting as read.
I would like to run through some important housekeeping matters. Firstly, should an emergency arise that requires evacuation, venue staff will be on hand to direct
Myer Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
