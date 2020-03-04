Half Year 2020 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the analyst investor call with Myer's Chief Executive Officer, John King; and Chief Financial Officer, Nigel Chadwick. I'll now hand the call over to Mr. John King.



John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. My name is John King, CEO of Myer, and I'm joined today by Nigel Chadwick, Myer's Chief Financial Officer. Please note this call is being recorded.



I'll begin with a quick overview of the results. I'll then hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more details on them. I'll then speak further on the progress of our Customer First Plan, which, as I've stated before, is and remains our focus. After that, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.



So if you could please turn to Slide 4.



Today, we announced our financial results for the 26 weeks through January 25, 2020. As far as trade goes, total sales were down 3.8% to just over $1.6 billion, but comparable store sales excluding sales in Apple and Country Road