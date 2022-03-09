Half Year 2022 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Good morning. Welcome to the Analyst and Investor Call for Myer's 2022 Half Year Results with Myer's Chief Executive Officer, John King; and Chief Financial Officer, Nigel Chadwick. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to Mr. John King.



John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning to everyone, to investors, to analysts and to media who joined on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer. I'm joined here today by Nigel Chadwick, our CFO. And please note that this call is being recorded.



Before going any further, I would like to take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business today, as well as acknowledging elders past, present and emerging.



And so, to the agenda today, I'll begin with an overview of the first half '22 results. Then, I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more details on these financial results. Then, I'll speak further on our Customer First Plan, which is a strategy we outlined in