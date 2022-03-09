Mar 09, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Good morning. Welcome to the Analyst and Investor Call for Myer's 2022 Half Year Results with Myer's Chief Executive Officer, John King; and Chief Financial Officer, Nigel Chadwick. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to Mr. John King.
John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, and good morning to everyone, to investors, to analysts and to media who joined on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer. I'm joined here today by Nigel Chadwick, our CFO. And please note that this call is being recorded.
Before going any further, I would like to take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business today, as well as acknowledging elders past, present and emerging.
And so, to the agenda today, I'll begin with an overview of the first half '22 results. Then, I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more details on these financial results. Then, I'll speak further on our Customer First Plan, which is a strategy we outlined in
Half Year 2022 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...