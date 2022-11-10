Myer Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Timothy Clark - Myer Holdings Limited - Property Director



Ladies and gentlemen, the Myer Annual General Meeting is about to commence. My name is Timothy Clark, I'm the Executive General Manager of Property, Store Development and Services for Myer. From a housekeeping perspective, I'm here to inform you should any emergency arise that requires evacuation, the venue staff will be on hand to direct us. Please follow their instruction using the nearest emergency exits. There are 3 emergences located at the back of the auditorium and one to my left and also one to my right. Please also note that photography, audio or video recording is not permitted during the meeting. Myer Chairman, JoAnne Stephenson, will now commence join. JoAnne?



JoAnne M. Stephenson - Myer Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thanks, Tim, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As Tim said, I'm JoAnne Stephenson, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Myer Holdings Limited as your Chairman. As we gather for this hybrid meeting today, which is