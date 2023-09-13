Full Year 2023 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Melanie.



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today, to investors and analysts and also to media who joined on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer, and I'm joined here today by Nigel Chadwick, Myer's Chief Financial Officer. Please note this call is being recorded.



Before going any further, I'd like to take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business today as well as acknowledging elders past, present and emerging.



And so, to the agenda for today, I'll begin with an overview of the financial year '23 results. Then I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you more details on these financials. Then I'll speak further on our Customer First Plan, which is the strategy we outlined in