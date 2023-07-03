Shanta Gold Ltd Investor Conference Call Transcript

Jul 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Eric Zurrin - Shanta Gold Limited - CEO, Director



Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be back on the platform. And today we'll talk a bit about the Singida Gold Mine five-year plan as well as our 2023 guidance and a few other pieces of information that are relevant to inform you about today. As I've done in the past, I'll turn the video off for the main presentation and I'll open it up for again the Q&A. So we'll do that now.



And here we are, the five year plan that we announced today demonstrates the long-term potential for Singida. And when we talk about long-term on-site and on the ground, we really talk about 2035, 2040 being the reality of this project if not longer.



And shortly after pouring our first gold, three months ago at