Q3 2023 Shanta Gold Ltd Investor Conference Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Shanta Gold Limited investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, and I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Eric Zurrin. Good morning, sir.



Eric Zurrin - Shanta Gold Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining today. We're going to cover the Q3 results that Shanta announced this morning from our assets in East Africa. And just to remind you, Shanta is Tanzania's third largest gold company. We've been in Tanzania for 20 years. And today we announced combined production of 27,935 ounces.



So a run rate of 115,000 ounces of gold per annum. That's a run rate number if you annualize it, which is all pretty encouraging for us. So I should say that's the run rate over the last six months, not the latest quarter. So we're really encouraged by what we're up to.



I was in Tanzania last week. I was there the week before that. I'm headed back in 10 day's time to Tanzania and Kenya. It's all very exciting. Lots