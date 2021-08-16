Half Year 2021 Weimob Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Investors, analysts, good evening. Thank you very much for spending time with us at Weimob's interim results announcement. We believe that this year, given the macro environment, there are a lot of challenges and uncertainties. This year, we know that there are many regulatory policies coming out. And so there are issues and uncertainties that investors are more