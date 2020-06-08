Jun 08, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020 / NTS GMT

Bill Ketelbey - Actinogen Medical Limited - CEO & MD



My name is Bill Ketelbey, CEO of Actinogen Medical, an ASX listed biotech company developing innovative treatments for the cognitive impairment associated with various neurological and metabolic diseases due to raised cortisol, and this includes Alzheimer's disease. There is now substantial literature to demonstrate that chronically raised, persistently raised cortisol is associated with cognitive impairment across a number of clinical conditions.



And our lead compound, Xanamem, has been specifically designed to inhibit cortisol production in the brain. It does this through the inhibition of the [11beta-HSD1] enzyme intracellularly. We've got good proof of concept data demonstrated from our animal trials, and again, from our human trials, and equally, a good strong safety profile has been demonstrated across our Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies.



We've dosed over 200 patients with our drug, with Xanamem, to date. We equally have shown an excellent PK/PD profile for our drug, so we can now show that Xanamem is an efficacious