Jun 08, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020 / NTS GMT
Bill Ketelbey - Actinogen Medical Limited - CEO & MD
My name is Bill Ketelbey, CEO of Actinogen Medical, an ASX listed biotech company developing innovative treatments for the cognitive impairment associated with various neurological and metabolic diseases due to raised cortisol, and this includes Alzheimer's disease. There is now substantial literature to demonstrate that chronically raised, persistently raised cortisol is associated with cognitive impairment across a number of clinical conditions.
And our lead compound, Xanamem, has been specifically designed to inhibit cortisol production in the brain. It does this through the inhibition of the [11beta-HSD1] enzyme intracellularly. We've got good proof of concept data demonstrated from our animal trials, and again, from our human trials, and equally, a good strong safety profile has been demonstrated across our Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies.
We've dosed over 200 patients with our drug, with Xanamem, to date. We equally have shown an excellent PK/PD profile for our drug, so we can now show that Xanamem is an efficacious
Actinogen Medical Ltd at Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) International Convention (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 08, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...