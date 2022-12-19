Q1 2023 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 19, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone to this quarter -- first-quarter presentation of SkiStar's result for '22-'23. And I would like you to show next page and the agenda. So we will talk about give you a short introduction. We will give a short Q1 summary, and of course, give you an outlook how it looks going forward for this upcoming season.



So please next page introduction, and that will go directly into the page after that with a business concept. So for you who don't know about SkiStar, we are a large operator of ski resorts within Scandinavia. We are running SÃ¤len, Ãre, Vemdalen in Sweden; Hemsedal and Trysil Pleasinglyn in Norway; and also the city destination in Stockholm. And of course, we would like to give our guests a memorable alpine experiences and also develop sustainable destinations.



Please, next page. We had a fabulous last year with a strong position in Scandinavia with SEK4 billion in revenue, with SEK28 million visits on our digital channels, which we will talk about later on today as well.