Q3 2019 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the ALD Webcast Q3 9 Months 2019 Results. My name is Sal, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mike Masterson, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Michael Masterson - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Third Quarter Results Call. The main message is regarding ALD's performance during the first 9 months of this year on Page 3 of your pack.



Total fleet grew by 6.7% versus September last year, including the Stern Lease acquisition and reaching 1.73 million vehicles at the end of September. This growth has been powered by our funded fleet, which has seen an increase of 8% over the past 12 months.



Our private lease segment continues to grow strongly at 145,000. We're well on track to reach 150,000 at the year-end, in line with the targets we set when we completed our IPO in 2017. Overall, we are confident that ALD