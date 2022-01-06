Jan 06, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Societe Generale conference call.



Frederic Oudea - SociÃ©tÃ©GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-CEO - MD & Director



Hello. Good morning. I hope you can hear me. Checking the technicalities. It's okay? Great. Okay. Well, listen, good morning to all of you. And first of all, a very happy new year to you and your loved ones in this still uncertain environment, but let's hope we will be able at some point to turn the pace of this pandemic.



We are really delighted to have this conference call on this announcement of this proposed transaction. So what I'd like to do is with my colleagues to briefly present this transaction. I will make an introduction then leave the floor to Tim Albertsen, who is the CEO of ALD, who will enter more in detail in the rationale -- industrial, strategic financial rationale for