Jun 05, 2019 / 10:50PM GMT

Daniel Bartus - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



So good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Dan Bartus from the Data Networking and Cybersecurity Research team here at BAML. Very pleased to have Philippe Courtot from Qualys, the CEO, joining us today. Philippe is a -- truly a visionary and a veteran of the cyber security space.



Philippe, thanks very much for joining us.



Philippe F. Courtot - Qualys, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



A real pleasure.



Daniel Bartus - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



So I think from at least our perspective, investors are very familiar with network security. They can picture it, its appliances, end point. You interact with it. It's easy to picture as well. E-mail. Similar story there. Qualys is very interesting because you're tackling cyber security from kind of a different perspective and kind of unique perspective.



So maybe just start with the basics, if you could just