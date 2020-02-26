Feb 26, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thanks for coming who are here in person. This isn't moving. Yes. And thank you for everyone who's attending live on the webcast as well. We have a series of presentations from the Qualys team today. So here we go. We're going to have Philippe Courtot, our Chairman and CEO, speak about how we're driving sustainable long-term growth in a changing security industry. We're going to have Sumedh Thakar, our President and Chief Product Officer, talk about some of our new product innovations, including VMDR, EDR and our data lake and SIM initiative. We'll have Laurie MacCarthy, our EVP of Worldwide Sales Operations, talk about our scalable sales model. We'll take a quick break then, and then I'll come back and talk about our scalable business model. And Philippe will come back for closing remarks, and we'll do a Q&A.



Just a reminder of our safe harbor, since we'll be talking about forward-looking events. I'll let you all read that. And remind you that a detailed description of our risk factors is in our earnings release as well as our SEC filings. And if I can just