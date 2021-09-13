Sep 13, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Fatima Boolani -



(technical difficulty) the software equity research efforts here at Citi. And I have the pleasure of hosting the Qualys management team with me for this session, CEO, Sumedh Thakar; and CFO, Joo Mi Kim. Thank you for joining us today.



Sumedh S. Thakar - Qualys, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you for having us, Fatima.



Fatima Boolani -



Excellent. Before we get into the fun part of the discussion, I did want to remind the audience, if you have any questions that you'd like me to ask on your behalf, please feel free to send an e-mail, [email protected], and I'll do my best to get to any burning questions you might have.



Questions and Answers:

So with that, Sumedh, I wanted to start with you, and I'll turn it over to you. You've formally been at the helm for 2 full quarters, but you are absolutely no stranger to the company. So having been at Qualys for the better part of the last decade, what are your top priorities as CEO for the next 12 and