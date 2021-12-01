Qualys Inc at Nasdaq Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody, from New York. I am Hamza Fodderwala. I'm the Cyber Security Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. And with me today, I have the pleasure of hosting the team from Qualys. We have the CEO, Sumedh Thakar; as well as CFO, Joo Mi Kim. Before we begin with the questions, just a brief programing note: for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. With that, we will kick into questions. So Sumedh, Joo Mi, thank you so much for joining us.



Sumedh Thakar - Qualys, Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks, Hamza, for having us.



Joo Mi Kim - Qualys, Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - AnalystAll right. So we will kick off right away. A question for maybe both Sumedh -- we will