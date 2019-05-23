Q1 2019 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mirza Koristovic - Multiconsult ASA - Head of IR & Finance



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the First Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Multiconsult. My name is Mirza Koristovic, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today's conference call will be held by the CEO, Grethe Bergly; and the CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad.



Today's session can be accessed on our web page under the IR section. The presentation will last for approximately 25 minutes and weâll open up for questions after the presentation.



So with that, I leave the word to Grethe.



Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mirza. Welcome to this presentation. I will now take you through the highlights and some of the overall happenings in the quarter and following this, I will hand over to our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad, who will take you through the details on the figures.



This is a quarter who is -- has shown a solid growth, and we are very pleased to present an all-time high order backlog. There has been good earnings in this quarter, which will give us a solid