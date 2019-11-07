Nov 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Mirza Koristovic - Multiconsult ASA - Head of IR & Finance
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Multiconsult 2019 Third Quarter Presentation and Capital Markets Day. I'm very happy to see that so many of you have taken time to attend and be with us today. Here at Felix Conference Center, we do not have any fire drills planned for today. So in case there is a fire alarm, please exit through the door there and go out, follow the signs.
My name is Mirza Koristovic, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Finance in Multiconsult.
So to the agenda. We will begin with the third quarter presentation followed by a Q&A session with the CEO and the CFO. After a short break, we will present to you our strategic update. We will begin with the CEO and the CFO, followed by 2 of our EVPs that are in their new position from this fall. They will present some parts of Multiconsult in more detail. And then 2 of our project managers will give you an insight into some of our most exciting projects.
So let's begin. I'll leave the word to our CEO, Grethe Bergly.
Q3 2019 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
