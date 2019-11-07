Multiconsult ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Mirza Koristovic - Multiconsult ASA - Head of IR & Finance
All right. Welcome back. The next part of the program will take us into the history of Multiconsult, and it will be presented in part by CEO -- beginning with the CEO and then the CFO. So please, Grethe.
Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO
Thank you. The rapid changes that we are facing in our environment these days means that we, more than ever, have to be prepared for the changes and the action that's required. We believe that the environment that we are facing today gives us a working. And I'll take you through the story now, showing you the basis that we have, the history we have and why we are positioned to actually take the actions that's required to be relevant also for another 100 years.
I'm as bold as to say that the history of Multiconsult is the history of excellence, of engineering excellence, of architectural excellence. And the story started in 1908 when Ragnvald Lie founded Norwegian Vandbygningskontor, and we became part of the story that actually played a major part in
