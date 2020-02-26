Q4 2019 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mirza Koristovic - Multiconsult ASA - Head of IR & Finance



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2019 audiocast for Multiconsult. My name is Mirza Koristovic, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



Today's audiocast will be held by the CEO, Grethe Bergly; and the CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad. Today's session can be accessed on our web page under the IR section. The presentation will last for approximately 30 minutes, and we will open up for questions through the web after the presentation.



So with that, I'll leave the word to Mrs. Bergly.



Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mirza, and welcome, everybody, to this presentation of Multiconsult's results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. If we look at the highlights for 2019, it's important for me to remind everybody that it marks the beginning of a turnaround for Multiconsult. And to some respect, this year's result has a reflection on this.



We have our 18-month nextLEVEL improvement program that is on track, and it's one important