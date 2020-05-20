Q1 2020 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of the quarterly results for Q1 2020 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly, I am the CEO of Multiconsult. I will take you through the highlights and some of the overview of today's results. I will then hand you over to our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad, who will give you the details on the numbers, and I will finish off by giving you a status of our next level program and the outlook.



We are proud to announce a strong first quarter with significant improvements. The revenue has grown 5.2%, and we are delivering an EBIT of NOK 117.5 million, meaning a margin of 11.8%. We are pleased to announce that nextLEVEL is on track, and we are already seeing significant cost reductions. There has been a strong order intake, and this means that we go out of Q1 with an all-time high order backlog. We are also very pleased to see that we keep our position as the #1 preferred employer amongst engineering students in Norway and we are rated #3 overall.



We have also started the strategy process for Multiconsult for the next 10 years. It