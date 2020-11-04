Multiconsult ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 08:15AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this Capital Day 2019 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly, and I am the CEO of Multiconsult. I will give you -- I will start giving a presentation. And later on, our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad, will also give a more insight into the figures and where we are on this journey.



This is the agenda. I will start giving you a little bit insight into the journey that Multiconsult have had since the last Capital Markets Day in November 2019. I'll also tell you a little bit about how we have actually gone about with the turnaround that we are seeing the effects of at the moment. Hans-JÃ¸rgen will give you some more insight into the market. We'll have a break. I'll give you a presentation on the way forward. And given these COVID-19 days, Herman Smith will not be presenting. He's in quarantine but I will take that session as well. Then Hans-JÃ¸rgen will give you more details on the nextLEVEL program, what's behind the figures that we are reporting. And insight into our financial targets before I have a final word and wrap it up at