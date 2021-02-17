Q4 2020 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to the presentation of the fourth quarter and the full year 2020 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CEO. And together with me today, I also have our CFO, Hans-Jorgen Wibstad, who will also go into some more details on the figures.



Looking at the fiscal year 2020, we delivered strong on all the important KPIs for Multiconsult. We have a net operating revenue of NOK 3.7 billion, which is an increase of 6.6% from 2019, and this is a purely organic growth. We have an EBIT of NOK 371 million, which represents an increase of 249% from the previous year. And we are, of course, very pleased with this improvement that we are seeing. Our billing ratio is at 70.9%, up 1.7 points. Operating expenses come in just over NOK 3 billion. And also here, we have seen an improvement in a way of decrease of 2.4%. Our earnings per share is NOK 9.25, up from -- an increase of 61.2% from 2019 and a very significant value creation for us as a company and also for our owners. We see that our share value at the moment is NOK 145.