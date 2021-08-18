Q2 2021 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this quarterly and half year presentation of the results for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly, I'm the CEO. And I also have with me today our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad, who will take you through more detail with the figures.



Looking at this, we, here, show the most important KPIs for the development of the company. And as you can see, there is a positive development for the half year on all the important KPIs. We leave a 6-month period now with a strong and good EBIT. We have, in the period, had a good sale and a solid order backlog. We continue to reduce our other OpEx. And last, but not least, we have also made a very important strategic M&A with the company Erichsen & Horgen in the period.



So it's another period where we continue our good sales and deliver good results. Erichsen & Horgen is a company who's a leading engineering consultant in Norway. It will strengthen our base in Norway substantially. We continue also to be the most prepared employee (sic) [employer] in Norway, a position we are