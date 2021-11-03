Q3 2021 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of the third quarter 2021 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly, I'm the CEO. And with me for this presentation is also our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad. And we are actually now present in the Munch Museum, who just opened a few weeks back. And it's, of course, with pride that we are able to invite somebody here also present into this building that has been a part of our company since 2010.



I'll give you an introduction and some of the highlights for the quarter, and then Hans-JÃ¸rgen will go on and give some of the details of the figures.



Looking at the figures, you can see that we come in at NOK 760 million, revenue, which is a reasonably level with the third quarter in 2020. Although I would like to remind everybody that 2020 was a very different year from a normal year, and therefore, to some respect, comparison is difficult. For the year, we come in at NOK 2.7 billion. We have for the quarter an EBIT of NOK 46 million, representing a 6% margin. This is not a margin that we are satisfied with. And the quarter in