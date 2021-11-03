Multiconsult ASA - Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 08:15AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the Capital Market Day for Multiconsult 2021.



My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CFO (sic) [CEO] in Multiconsult, and I will start this presentation. And during the day, we will get our CFO, Hans-JÃ¸rgen Wibstad. And we will also get a presentation from 2 of my colleagues, Heikki HolmÃ¥s and BjÃ¸rn Thorud.



When we decided to keep our Capital Market Day here in this museum is, of course, because we've been a big part of the realization of this magnificent building. We also then asked the museum, how could we frame it in something that is related to Munch? And of course, a Capital Market Day is about looking to the future, is having a vision. And they came up with this wonderful quote that Munch actually wrote to his friend: "Had I been in possession of the as-yet-undiscovered little remote telephone which one carries around in one's pocket, you would have long ago received communication from me."



And apparently Munch said this in 1913. I would call that vision and is a reflection of a person who is quite progressive.