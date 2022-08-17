Aug 17, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 17, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Grethe Bergly
Multiconsult ASA - CEO
* Unni Iren Kristiansen
Multiconsult ASA - Group Chief Accountant & Acting CFO
=====================
Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter of 2022 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly, I'm the CEO. And with me today, I have Unni Kristiansen, who is the acting CFO. I will start by giving you some highlights of the quarter, and then Unni will take you through the more detailed figures.
It is a good second quarter for Multiconsult. We have a revenue of just over NOK 1 billion, and this represents an increase from last quarter -- last year's second quarter of 6.2%. We also have a strong EBITA of roughly NOK 75 million, and this represents a margin of 7.1%. I'd like to remind you all that the comparison with the second quarter 2022 is -- you have to take into account that there were 3 more calendar days in the
Q2 2022 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 17, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...