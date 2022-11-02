Q3 2022 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the figures for the third quarter 2022 for Multiconsult. My name is Grethe Bergly. I'm the CEO of Multiconsult. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Ove Haupberg.



Looking at the main figures for the third quarter, you can see that we've had a good revenue of NOK 876 million. We have an EBITDA of NOK 68 million. There's a billing ratio of 68.3%. And we've also had a strong order intake of NOK 945 million. So this has -- this means it has been a good quarter for Multiconsult, and there's also been an increase compared to 2021 on all these KPIs.



All in all, there's a good operational performance in Multiconsult this quarter. We have a solid growth of 13.8% in revenue. I must please note also that this includes an insurance settlement of NOK 13.6 million. But even without this, we still see a good progress compared to the third quarter 2021.



There's been a strong order intake, and we also have a well-balanced project portfolio leaving the quarter. We still see a high demand for the