Q3 2023 Multiconsult ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Grethe Bergly - Multiconsult ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the figures for the third quarter for Multiconsult. And as you've seen from the invitation, we will also have an extended presentation where we will go into a bit more detail both with respect to the market and to give you an update on the strategy. There will not be a break between the 2 sessions, and that means that we open up for questions when we've gone through all the presentation.



My name is Grethe Bergly, I'm the CEO. Up on stage today, I will also have our CFO, Ove Haupberg; and our EVP, Sales, Thor Ãrjan Holt. And it's an honor to welcome you to our offices here at SkÃ¸yen for today's presentation.



Looking at the key figures for this quarter, I will call it a mixed picture. We have good figures when it comes to revenue. There's strong sales in the period, showing that there is still a market, but we have a weaker result on the EBIT and, therefore, also the EBIT margin. And we have a somewhat weakening of the billing ratio. I will give you some background, and Ove, of course, will take you