Mar 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 26th of March 2019.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Tom Richardson. Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Richardson - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Group CFO & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon or good morning, everybody, depending on when you're dialing in. Thank you for joining the 2018 full year results presentation for Nostrum.
I'd like to start with the financial results presentation, which you can find on our website. And on Slide 2, just as a matter of housekeeping before I start, I would ask everybody to go back on -- if you've had problems downloading our Ryder Scott Reserves Report, please go back onto our website. We've reduced the size of the file and it's now, I believe, very easy to scroll through and download. The original file was extremely large and on
Full Year 2018 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...