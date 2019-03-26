Full Year 2018 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 26th of March 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Tom Richardson. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Richardson - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Group CFO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon or good morning, everybody, depending on when you're dialing in. Thank you for joining the 2018 full year results presentation for Nostrum.



I'd like to start with the financial results presentation, which you can find on our website. And on Slide 2, just as a matter of housekeeping before I start, I would ask everybody to go back on -- if you've had problems downloading our Ryder Scott Reserves Report, please go back onto our website. We've reduced the size of the file and it's now, I believe, very easy to scroll through and download. The original file was extremely large and on