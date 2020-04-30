Full Year 2019 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Nostrum Oil & Gas Full Year 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 30th of April 2020. I will now hand you over to your first speaker, Martin Cocker. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Robert Cocker - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Interim CFO & Director



Thank you very much. Well, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this call to present the Full Year Financial Results for Nostrum Oil & Gas for 2019. As announced, my name is Martin Cocker, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm joined on the call today by Kaat Van Hecke, who is our Chief Executive Officer, and Kaat joins us from Uralsk.



We'll be following the financial year 2019 financial results presentation that's available on our website both through the link and press release. Throughout the presentation, we will refer to the page numbers that appear on the bottom right-hand side of each page of the presentation just to assist you to follow where you're up to. At the end of the