Q1 2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Jody. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this call to present the Quarter 1 2020 Financial Results of Nostrum Oil & Gas. Thank you very much for joining us. My name is Martin Cocker, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of Nostrum. I'm joined on the call today by Kaat Van Hecke, who's our Chief Executive Officer, who's based in Uralsk. We will be following the quarter 1 2020 financial results presentation that's available on our website or through the link in the press release. And throughout the presentation, we refer to the page numbers that appear in the bottom right-hand page of each of the presentation. At the end of the presentation, Kaat and I will be available for