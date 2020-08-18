Aug 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Martin Cocker. Please go ahead.



Martin Robert Cocker - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - CFO & Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this call to present the half year 2020 financial results for Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC. As the announcer said, my name is Martin Cocker. I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm joined on the call today by Kaat Van Hecke, our Chief Executive Officer, who joins us from Uralsk.



We will be following the presentation of our financial results for the 6 months to June 30, 2020, that's available on our website or through the link in the press release. Throughout the presentation, we will refer to the page numbers that appear in the bottom right-hand side of each page in the presentation. And at