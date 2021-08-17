Half Year 2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Robert Cocker - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - CFO & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this call to present the financial results for Nostrum Oil & Gas for the 6 months ending 30 June 2021. As the announcer said, my name is Martin Cocker, and I'm the interim Chief Financial Officer at Nostrum. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Executive Officer, Arfan Khan.



We'll be following the presentation of the financial results for the 6 months ending 30 June 2021 that's available on our website or through the link in this morning's announcement of results.



I need to apologize for a start. I think there was a glitch in the investor deck that was posted this morning, Slide 4, dealing with liquidity. I understand that the bars