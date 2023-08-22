Q2 2023 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ulugbek Makhmadiyarov -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this call to present the financial results of Nostrum Oil & Gas for second quarter and half year ended 30th of June 2023. I'm Ulugbek Makhmadiyarov, the Head of Finance at Nostrum and I'm joined on the call today by Arfan Khan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Petro Mychalkiw, our Chief Financial Officer.



We will be following the presentation of our 2023 2nd quarter and half year results that's available on our website in the Reports and Presentations section. As usual, throughout the presentation, we'll be referring to the page numbers that appear on the bottom right-hand side of each page and at the end, we'll open up the floor for any questions.

