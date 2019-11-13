Nov 13, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding 9 Months 2019 Results and 2020-2022 Industrial Plan Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Corporate Development, M&A and Business Integration Director



Thank you. Good evening, everybody, and welcome, and good morning to those in the U.S. Welcome to Cementir Holding Group 2019 9 Months Results and 2022 Industrial Plan. My name is Marco Bianconi. I'm here with the Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone.



So you should have received a slide deck which I'm going to go through quickly, starting with Page 2 with the 9 months results highlights for 2019, just 3 points. Revenues for the group rose by 1.5% to EUR 906 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue declined by 2.2% due to difficult trading in Turkey.



EBITDA